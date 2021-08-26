New rules to encourage indigenous drone technologies in India: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday welcomed the announcement of ''liberalised'' drone rules by the Centre and said it will encourage indigenous drone technologies in the country.

The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday and they supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12.

The rules have abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot licence.

''The announcement of liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 by Ministry of Civil Aviation is a welcome move. This is a progressive step to encourage indigenous drone technologies in India with a potential to make our country self-reliant,'' Kumar tweeted.

