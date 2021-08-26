Left Menu

New rules to encourage indigenous drone technologies in India: JNU VC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:14 IST
New rules to encourage indigenous drone technologies in India: JNU VC
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday welcomed the announcement of ''liberalised'' drone rules by the Centre and said it will encourage indigenous drone technologies in the country.

The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday and they supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12.

The rules have abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot licence.

''The announcement of liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 by Ministry of Civil Aviation is a welcome move. This is a progressive step to encourage indigenous drone technologies in India with a potential to make our country self-reliant,'' Kumar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021