Left Menu

Gunmen release abducted Islamic students in north-central Nigeria -parents

Around 136 school children were taken from the school in Tegina town in May but on Monday the school's owner said that six had died of illness. The releases were confirmed by an official who asked not to be named because the government planned to issue a statement once they have the children. One parent, Mallam Saidu Tegina, said by phone the students have been released.

Reuters | Minna | Updated: 27-08-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 02:16 IST
Gunmen release abducted Islamic students in north-central Nigeria -parents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Gunmen have released students abducted three months ago from an Islamic school in north-central Nigerian state of Niger, two parents told Reuters on Thursday. Around 136 school children were taken from the school in Tegina town in May but on Monday the school's owner said that six had died of illness.

The releases were confirmed by an official who asked not to be named because the government planned to issue a statement once they have the children. One parent, Mallam Saidu Tegina, said by phone the students have been released. He did not confirm how many students were released.

Armed groups carrying out kidnapping for ransom are blamed for a series of raids on schools in northern Nigeria in recent months, abducting more than 1,000 students since December. Abubakar Garba Alhasan, whose seven children are held by the gang, said the students were on their way to the capital city in Minna. "They are released now," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021