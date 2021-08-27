Left Menu

Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador of AAP govt's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme: Kejriwal

Actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the AAP governments Desh ka Mentor programme aimed at providing guidance to students on career choices, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.The announcement was made after a meeting between Kejriwal and Sood.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were also present.The programme will help students of Delhi government-run schools find a mentor who will help them unlock their potential.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:07 IST
Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador of AAP govt's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Actor Sonu Sood at the press conference (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the AAP government's 'Desh ka Mentor' programme aimed at providing guidance to students on career choices, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Kejriwal and Sood.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were also present.

The programme will help students of Delhi government-run schools find a mentor who will help them unlock their potential. Children will find answers to their career-related questions through mentors who sign up to be a part of the programme. Under the 'Desh Ke Mentor' initiative, a mentor will have to take out 10 minutes every week to guide students.

''We have worked very hard to transform the Delhi government's schools. Now we want to make education a people's revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have on board Sonu Sood who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation," Kejriwal said.

Sood has appealed to citizens across the country to step forward and support children's education and take the nation to a brighter tomorrow.

''High-quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation-building. I urge the youth of India to become a part of Desh ka Mentor,'' Sood said.

There was speculation that Sood might join the AAP ahead of Punjab assembly polls next year, but Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held between them.

''We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held,'' Kejriwal told reporters at a joint press conference with Sood.

The 47-year-old actor catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year. He also helped people during the second wave of COVID-19.

