Left Menu

Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from Sep 1

Schools in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from September 1, according to sources.A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Friday. Reopening of schools will begin in phased manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:45 IST
Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from Sep 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from September 1, according to sources.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. ''Reopening of schools will begin in phased manner. Classes for 9-12 grades will begin from September 1 and that for 6-8 grades from September 8,'' a source said. The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Delhi government recently announced partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021