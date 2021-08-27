Govt & pvt schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities to reopen in Delhi from Sep 1: Sisodia

All government and private schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

He said a decision about opening schools for lower classes will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

Sisodia said that permission of parents will be required for students to attend school. No student will be forced to go to school. The issue of reopening schools in Delhi was earlier discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that was attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia among others.

