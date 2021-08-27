Left Menu

Technical education materials should be available in Hindi, local languages: Rajasthan guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:03 IST
Technical education materials should be available in Hindi, local languages: Rajasthan guv
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said technical education text materials should be prepared in Hindi and local languages along with English. He was addressing a virtual programme of the Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

Efforts should be made to develop technical skills and competencies among students in line with the local requirement, the governor added.

He said special attention has been paid to the quality and practical teaching of technical subjects in the new education policy, keeping in view their importance.

As per a statement issued after the event, Mishra called upon the educational institutions and universities to make continuous efforts towards improving the teaching process, quality training of teachers and making students technically proficient.

''Such technical education should be provided to the students so that they not only become employable themselves but also become capable of giving employment to others,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021