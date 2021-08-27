Left Menu

Schools for classes 9-12, colleges, coaching institutes to reopen in Delhi from Sep 1: Sisodia

A panel set up by the DDMA had earlier this week submitted its report recommending phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital.The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.In view of decreasing COVID cases, schools are being slowly reopened in Delhi with complete precautions, so that the learning loss for students can be reduced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:14 IST
Schools for classes 9-12, colleges, coaching institutes to reopen in Delhi from Sep 1: Sisodia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools for classes 9-12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen in the national capital from September 1 following prolonged closure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). A panel set up by the DDMA had earlier this week submitted its report recommending phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital.

The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

''In view of decreasing COVID cases, schools are being slowly reopened in Delhi with complete precautions, so that the learning loss for students can be reduced. We have to bring back life on track and take care of studies as well as health of students,'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said teaching and learning activities will continue to be conducted in a blended mode.

''No child will be forced to attend physical classes and there will be no compulsory attendance. Consent of the parents will be must for students to attend physical classes,'' he said during a press conference.

While Sisodia said no final decision has been taken regarding junior classes and a call will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes, sources indicated that schools for classes 6 to 8 may reopen from September 8. Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools from October last year, Delhi government allowed reopening in January only for classes 9 to 12. However, schools were again completely shut in April following an aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

University Grants Commission (UGC) had also left the decision about reopening of colleges and varsities with respective state governments depending upon the COVID-19 situation.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will soon notify the detailed SOPs for reopening of schools.

Separate entry and exit to avoid crowding, calling 50 per cent students of classroom seating capacity, increased facility for cleaning and sanitisation, availability of quarantine room and random collection of samples of students and staff on regular basis are among the SOPs recommended by the DDMA committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021