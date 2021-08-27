Left Menu

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with upto 50 pc capacity for classes 9-12 from Aug 31

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas JNVs will reopen with upto 50 per cent capacity for classes 9-12 from August 31, officials said on Friday.JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents consent, a Ministry of Education MoE official said.Provision of online education will also continue.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with upto 50 pc capacity for classes 9-12 from Aug 31
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will reopen with upto 50 per cent capacity for classes 9-12 from August 31, officials said on Friday.

JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, manages these schools.

''Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs upto 50 per cent capacity, in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. From August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents' consent,'' a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

''Provision of online education will also continue. Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling,'' the official added.

