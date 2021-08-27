Amarinder lays foundation stone of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law

To mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh virtually laid the foundation stone of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law in Tarn Taran on Friday.

He directed the Finance Department to ensure sufficient funds for timely operationalisation of the institution.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also launched commemorative gold and silver coins, an official statement said.

He said the education projects in the state will not be delayed due to the shortage of finances.

Singh lauded the Education Department for enabling the state "to become number 1 in school education in the country". Citing education as a priority sector, the chief minister said after achieving top position in school education, his next aim is to make "Punjab number 1 in higher education and technical education also".

In line with his government's thrust on education, he said he will inaugurate 18 new fully functional degree colleges and 25 ITIs on October 2. ''Education must keep pace with times," he stressed, underscoring the need for constant evolution to ensure that education does not become irrelevant in the coming decades.

''Though law degrees are also being conferred by the Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjabi University and Panjab University, apart from law being taught in about 30 colleges, there was only one law university (Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala) in the state so far, he said.

He added that the new university will enable specialised law courses to be offered to the state's youth.

Singh said the classes of the upcoming university would be started in a transit campus till the time the main campus is ready, for which 25 acre land has been earmarked in Kairon village. He said the university coming up at Kairon village was a real tribute to former chief minister Partap Singh Kairon, who was the architect of modern Punjab and credited with setting up Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, which ushered in the green revolution.

Launching the gold and silver coins commemorating the 400th Prakash Purab of the ninth Sikh guru, the chief minister said Punjab is blessed to be celebrating this historic occasion. The 5 gram gold coin has been priced at Rs.27,500, 10gm gold coin at Rs 55,000 and 50 gm silver coin at Rs 51,000. ''These coins are available for sale in Phulkari outlets across the country, and the state government will also be tying up with banks and post offices for sale," the statement said.

