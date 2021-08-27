Left Menu

Mega event in Nov to tell educators, students about scientific fraternity's role in freedom struggle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:20 IST
Mega event in Nov to tell educators, students about scientific fraternity's role in freedom struggle
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

A mega event to sensitise science educators and students about the struggles and satyagrahas by the scientific fraternity in the pre-Independence era has been scheduled on November 17 and 18 as part of the govenment's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Central government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

Heads of several educational institutes got together in a hybrid mode to remember the unsung heroes of science in the freedom movement at a curtain raiser event on August 25-26 held by VigyanPrasar -- an institute of the Department of Science and Technology -- CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), and VijnanaBharati (VIBHA).

The year-long science celebration will witness interactions at different levels through exhibitions, conferences, competitions, VigyanYatras and presentations.

''National-level mega conferences of science educators will be held on November 17-18 for convergence and dissemination of information on science to the grassroots level through school students,'' a statement said.

National Organising Secretary of VIBHA Jayant Sahasrabudhe said, ''We should not only limit our celebrations to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their life for Independence, but we need to remember the vision of those great scientists who stood for their scientific thinking even during the adverse situations.'' He referred to the first satyagraha by Jagdish Chandra Bose, who returned from the UK after higher studies and took to teaching in India, but protested against the Britishers by not taking a reduced salary for three years.

Bose had set up his own physical lab and was the first to talk about microwaves, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021