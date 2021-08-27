Left Menu

MP: School for classes VI to XII to begin from Sep 1

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-08-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 23:13 IST
MP: School for classes VI to XII to begin from Sep 1
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will conduct classes for standards VI to XII with 50 per cent attendance and other COVID-19 safeguards from September 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after chairing a review meeting on Friday.

In the meeting, which was also attended by state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, it was decided that the consent of parents and guardians would be mandatory for students to attend school, a release informed.

The CM asked all stakeholders to adhere to COVID-19 norms, the release added.

A school education department order also said it was mandatory for school staff to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Physical classes for standards IX to XII began with 50 per cent students' attendance in the last week of July, while online classes were also being held simultaneously.

Schools in MP were closed since March last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, with some classes being held for a while before being stopped amid the second wave this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India
4
Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

Nvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 bln Arm deal -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021