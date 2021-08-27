Ensure adequate health infrastructure to deal with possible Covid resurgence: Baijal to officials

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked health officials to ensure adequate healthcare infrastructure and oxygen are available in the national capital to deal with a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

He also stressed the need to sensitise people to strictly adhere to Covid protocols ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The instructions were issued at a review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by the LG.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member V K Paul and Indian Council of Medical Research DG Balram Bhargava, among others.

In view of the upcoming festive season, ''it was suggested that citizens should be adequately sensitised about the need to strictly adhere to all covid protocols to prevent any resurgence of infection.

''Health Department was advised to prioritise vaccination and take all necessary steps to ensure adequate availability of medical/hospital infrastructure and oxygen in case of any increase in Covid cases,'' Baijal said in a series of tweets.

''After detailed discussions with experts, the need to maintain continued vigil, strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour along with adherence to the strategy of Test, Track & Treat was emphasised,'' he said.

Delhi on Friday recorded 46 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 14,37,656, according to data shared by the city health department.

On the reopening of schools in Delhi, the LG said all members agreed that schools for classes 9-12 should be opened first.

''Strict enforcement of SOPs and daily monitoring should be undertaken to avoid any instance of spread of infection in schools,'' Baijal said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said schools for classes 9-12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen in Delhi from September 1 after prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asserted that it is necessary to bring life back on track.

The Delhi government, however, clarified that no student will be forced to attend classes and there will be no compulsory attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)