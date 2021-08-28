61 police officers from various NE states pass out of NEPA

A total of 61 police officers from various north east states passed out from the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) near here, an official said.

The police officers were part of the contingent who completed the 48th Basic Course, which commenced last September, the official said.

''A total of 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police from Arunachal Pradesh, 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police from Tripura, 5 Sub-Inspectors from Manipur, 10 Sub-Inspectors from Sikkim and 20 Sub-Inspectors from Meghalaya Home Guards and Civil Defence including 12 women officers graduated on Friday,'' a spokesperson of the Institute told PTI.

As per the training module, the trainees were trained in police science, legal studies and social science and also in outdoor training for drill, weapons training, physical efficiency, police operations and tactics, he said.

During the 11 months training period, the trainees underwent training on horse riding, swimming, first aid and motor vehicle driving.

A short module on Jungle Camp was also organised where they carried out cordon and search operations, ambush and counter ambush, raid, seizure were also imparted, the official said, adding that the trainees were also given opportunities to have interaction with prominent guest faculty in policing and related matters.

Besides successful completion of basic training, the trainees of 48th Basic Course also have successfully obtained Post Graduate Diploma in ''Police Administration and Investigation'' from Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

Funded by the Union Home Ministry, the NEPA is dedicated to impart training to the police personnel of the North Eastern States and also from across the country.

The Academy has also been given the responsibility of training police officers of neighbouring countries - Bangladesh and Myanmar, he said.

Since its inception in 1978, NEPA has conducted 47 basic courses and 3,771 trainees have passed out.

