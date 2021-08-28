Left Menu

46 child labourers rescued in UP's Sultanpur

As many as 46 child labourers were rescued during a two-day campaign conducted in the district by a cross-department team, officials said Saturday. He said action is being taken against such establishments under the Labour Act.A joint team has been constituted under the direction of District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Chief Development Officer Atul Vats to run the campaign, he said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 28-08-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 11:16 IST
46 child labourers rescued in UP's Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 46 child labourers were rescued during a two-day campaign conducted in the district by a cross-department team, officials said Saturday. They said several establishments were raided in multiple tehsils -- Kurebhar, Jaisinghpur, Kadipur, Lambhua, Baldi Rai, Sadar tehsil and Katka Bazar -- on Thursday and Friday as part of an ongoing campaign against the menace.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Nasir Khan said the rescued children were taken for medical examination. He said action is being taken against such establishments under the Labour Act.

A joint team has been constituted under the direction of District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Chief Development Officer Atul Vats to run the campaign, he said. Police, labour department officials along with those of childline have also been included in the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

Study finds how disorderly young galaxies grow up and mature

 Sweden
4
Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby universe

Researchers discover 3 supermassive black holes merging together in nearby u...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021