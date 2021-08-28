Left Menu

Sanskrit is symbol of India: Rajasthan Board of Revenue chairman

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:25 IST
Chairman of the Board of Revenue in Rajasthan Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday said the Sanskrit language is a symbol of pride and identity of India.

He was addressing the 'Talk Show' organised under the joint aegis of Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy, Directorate of Sanskrit Education and Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University under 'Sanskrit Week'.

He said, ''Sanskrit is a symbol of the pride of India. India is recognised in the whole world as a religious, spiritual and cultural nation because of Sanskrit.'' The IAS officer said Sanskrit is the life of India's philosophy, art, spirituality and history.

According to a statement issued here, Singh while explaining the linguistic nature of Sanskrit said that the ancient language integrates and enriches classical and folk language traditions.

