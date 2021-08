Names of doctors SK Sarin, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Buddhiraja to be sent for Padma awards: Delhi CM

A Delhi government committee has shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar, and Sandeep Buddhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

He said a total of 740 names of doctors and paramedics were recommended for the awards by 9,427 people out of which the three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The committee shortlisted the names of ILBS vice-chancellor Dr. S K Sarin who established the first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of the Delhi government, LNJP hospital's medical director Dr. Suresh Kumar and group director of Max hospital Dr. Sandeep Buddhiraja, he said.

The Delhi government had decided to recommend the names of only doctors and paramedics for the Padma awards this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.