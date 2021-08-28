Left Menu

ABVP stages protest against police ‘high-handedness’ in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:13 IST
Representative Image
Students affiliated with ABVP staged a protest for the second day on Saturday here against alleged high-handed behavior of police during a demonstration in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blocked the highway near Ramban town for over nine hours before police used a mild baton charge to disperse them.

Shouting slogans against police and district administration, a group of ABVP activists blocked the main road at Panama chowk in Jammu city.

They later tried to march towards the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to lodge their protest but were stopped by police personnel who were deployed in strength to maintain law and order, officials said.

On Thursday night, scores of ABVP activists had staged a demonstration in Ramban to protest against setting up an oxygen plant on the land given for the construction of a higher secondary school and a district hospital.

BJP leaders from Ramban, including former MLA Neelam Kumar Lengah, had also participated in the demonstration.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The protesters on Friday staged protests in Jammu and Ramban against the alleged roughing up of an ABVP worker and detention of several others on Thursday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

