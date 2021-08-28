Left Menu

Not all schools in Delhi prepared to resume bus services yet, say school principals

Travelling to schools once physical classes resume may be a challenge for students as not all schools are prepared to resume their bus services yet, according to school principals. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1. As of now, the school is not providing school buses or any transport facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:54 IST
Not all schools in Delhi prepared to resume bus services yet, say school principals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Travelling to schools once physical classes resume may be a challenge for students as not all schools are prepared to resume their bus services yet, according to school principals.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

''As of now, the school is not providing school buses or any transport facility. Students who are willing to join the school will have to come on their own. It is not mandatory for students to come to school. Those who wish to continue their studies online will be free to do so,'' Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh told PTI.

''School will provide transportation facilities once the government issues the guidelines or the COVID situation is under control. It will take us some time to adjust to the new post-Covid realities," she added.

The Delhi government has clarified that no student will be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents will be mandatory.

''It is not certain right now how many parents will give consent for students to attend classes physically. We will reach out to parents in the coming week and if we get a good number of students we will speak to the bus operators and make arrangements. ''Since almost a year, the arrangements with transport operators have been suspended and no transport fees is being charged from students,'' said the principal of a private school, who did not wish to be identified.

Another school principal said, ''We will wait for the SOPs issued by the government to see what are they recommending about travel in school buses. We are definitely not prepared to begin bus service from September 1, but we will take a call in the coming weeks after evaluating all factors".

Separate entry and exit to avoid crowding, calling 50 percent students of classroom seating capacity, increased facility for cleaning and sanitization, availability of quarantine room and random collection of samples of students and staff on regular basis, no sharing of lunch and stationery items by students are among the SOPs recommended by the DDMA committee. The DDMA panel has not made any recommendations for the SOPs for travel by students in school buses.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools from October last year, the Delhi government allowed reopening in January only for classes 9 to 12.

However, schools were again completely shut in April following an aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The majority of schools in the national capital had not resumed their bus services when schools reopened briefly earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021