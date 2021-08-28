India's traditional healthcare system known globally due to PM Modi's efforts: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's traditional healthcare system has got global recognition due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited the celebration of June 21 as World Yoga Day as an example.

The chief minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush Vishwavidyalaya here.

The entire world followed India's traditional healthcare system to boost immunity during the last 1.5 years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision to set up the AYUSH university was taken to provide a proper platform to it, Adityanath said.

In 2019, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow and all medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be affiliated to it. Similarly, all Indian traditional healthcare system institutes in the state will be affiliated to the AYUSH university, he said.

The AYUSH university will decide the syllabus, sessions, examination and results of all 94 AYUSH colleges in the state, he added.

Adityanath said that Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath is known as the father of all special styles of Yoga and this university is dedicated to him.

According to officials, 52 acres of land has been acquired for the construction of the AYUSH university and the Public Works Department has prepared a detailed project report of Rs 299.87 crore for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)