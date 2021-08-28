Visva Bharati students continue protest against expulsion of three 'friends' outside VC residence

A section of students continued their agitation outside the official residence of Visva Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty for the second day on Saturday in protest against the expulsion of three students earlier this week.

The agitators demanded immediate revocation of the expulsion order.

The three students – two of them pursuing economics and one a student of the music department -- were expelled by the central university for alleged disorderly conduct.

At least 40 protesters sat in groups near Chakraborty's residence, holding posters that read 'We want the withdrawal of three-year expulsion order against our friends' and 'Fascist VC, please leave Visva Bharati'.

Somnath Sow, one of the expelled students and member of the institute's SFI unit, told reporters, ''We have been pushed to the wall... We will not budge from this place till our demands are met.'' ''We earned the wrath of the university when we spoke against the suspension of over 10 professors on the charge of airing individual opinions over the state-of-affairs at the university under the incumbent VC. We are facing the heat for holding protests against CAA-NRC and entry of right-wingers from outside,'' Sow claimed.

An officer bearer of Visva Bharati University Faculty Association, one of the teachers' unions at the institute, visited the protest site to lend his support to the demonstrators.

The association, in a late evening statement, demanded that the VC be sacked by the Centre, and an inquiry be instituted into the decisions he has made so far.

The three students were first put under suspension in January 2021 for alleged disorderly conduct and the use of abusive words against Chakraborty during a protest at Chhatimtala on the university campus. They were rusticated for three years on Monday.

A Visva Bharati official said the students were given chance to defend their case before the enquiry commissioner appointed by the university, but they were ''adamant and unapologetic''.

