CSIR-NIScPR signs MoU with JC Bose University to promote science communication and policy research

The National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (NIScPR) and the J C Bose University of Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration and networking to advance policy research and science communication by leveraging their respective strengths, according to an official statement on Saturday.

NIScPR is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) that came into existence on January 14 this year after the merger of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources and CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies.

The MoU signing ceremony was organised in the J C Bose University, Faridabad, on August 27.

The MoU was signed by CSIR-NIScPR Director Ranjana Aggarwal and J C Bose University Registrar S K Garg. ''The collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing and skill development in science communication and STI (science, technology and innovation) policy research,'' the statement said.

Aggarwal said both the institutes have a prosperous legacy of science communication, policy research and science education of more than 60 years.

CSIR-NIScPR has been working at the interface of science, technology and society. It works for behavioural change, inculcation of scientific temper and rationality among the public, she added.

The J C Bose University has a good hold on industry-academia linkage, technological expertise and has a strong alumni network, the statement added.

