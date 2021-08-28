Fake news not new phenomenon, internet access exacerbated this problem: Justice Chandrachud

Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud said on Saturday that ''fake news" or false information is not a new phenomenon and has been there for as long as the print media has existed, but the problem has been exacerbated with the rapid advancement in technology and the spread of internet access.

Delivering the 6th Justice MC Chagla memorial lecture on the topic of 'Speaking Truth to Power: Citizens and the Law', Justice Chandrachud said that social media platforms are blamed for polarisation of views, ''but doing so only ignores the deeper underlying issues in our communities''.

He said that it is undeniable that the phenomenon of "fake news" is on the rise.

"A pertinent example of this is that the WHO recently termed the current COVID-19 pandemic as also being an "infodemic", due to the overabundance of misinformation online," he said.

Justice Chandrachud added, "Fake news or false information is not a new phenomenon, having been in existence for as long as print media has existed. The rapid advancement in technology and the spread of internet access has definitely exacerbated this problem".

He also stressed the need to not only acknowledge the plurality of opinions in a country as diverse as India but to celebrate it. ''This allows for more breathing space for all opinions, and leaves room open for actual deliberation," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said that it is often noted that even on the internet, the largest portion of the blame is often laid at the door of large corporations like Facebook and Twitter.

"Part of the problem is that while these social media platforms allow users to create their own networks and communities, it also leads to homogeneity within those networks," he said.

Justice Chandrachud, while addressing students, faculty members of law colleges and judges of Bombay High Court, said, ''This leads to the creation of echo chambers or bubbles where people are only exposed to the viewpoint they agree with while never coming into contact with an opposing one".

He said that there is another issue that also relates to human nature - being more attracted to sensational stories ''which are often based on falsehood''.

"As such, in a 2018 study, it was determined that lies dominated truth in every metric on Twitter, including reaching more people and doing so quickly.

''However, another problem is due to what can only be described as our attention economy - which is to say that there is just so much information out there, and we can only consume so little of it. Hence, everyone in the marketplace is constantly competing for our attention," he said.

He added that while someone's speech may not be removed from the internet, it can be effectively drowned out by flooding the internet with massive amounts of information to the contrary.

"This will ensure that many people do not even read the original speech or will be unconvinced of its truth," he said.

"However, the internet and social media corporations are not the only ones to blame for this scenario," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said, "It is important to acknowledge that we live in a world that is increasingly become divided along social, political, economic, and religious lines. This also leads to the increasing polarisation of truth, where sections of the population contest on 'our truth' versus 'our truth' even on subjects that are unrelated to the common affinity that the group shares".

The judge said that it is particularly manifest when the political views of an individual interfere with the ability of that person to make an accurate assessment of "opinion‟ that is unrelated to their political views.

"We subconsciously filter the 'truth' that does not align with our interest - we only read the newspapers that align with our beliefs, ignore books written by people who do not belong to our stream, and turn the TV on mute when someone furnishes an opinion contrary to us," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said that social media corporations can be afforded some of the blame because their interface and algorithms help ''increase existing polarisation''.

"But doing so only ignores the deeper underlying issues in our communities. People often have such different conceptions of the 'truths' because their realities are very different to one another.

''This can be due to the difference in their gender, caste, religion or economic status; even within these, a combination of factors will give rise to differing lived realities," he said.

One possible way suggested by many scholars is to regulate the social media corporations, Justice Chandrachud said, adding, "However, being a sitting member of the judiciary, it is not fit for me to comment upon that".

He said that as citizens of India, the first thing to do is to strengthen public institutions and as citizens, ''we must strive to ensure that we have a press that is free from the influence of any kind, political or economic, which will provide us information in an unbiased manner.

"Similarly, schools and universities need to be supported to ensure that they create an atmosphere where students can learn to differentiate truth from falsehood and develop a temperament for questioning those in power," he said, adding that to do this, ''we need to ensure that all citizens are given a basic education and truly understand the value of their vote''.