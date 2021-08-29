Water purification plants launched at 2 Delhi govt schools

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha Sunday inaugurated water purification plants capable of dispensing 500 litres of water every hour at two schools here.

As per a statement by DJB, the reverse osmosis (RO) plants at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, F block, Inderpuri and Sarvodaya Kanya Vidayalaya, C block, Naraina Vihar, will fulfill potable water demand of about 11,000 individuals.

''These RO plants have a capacity to purify and dispense 500 litres of water every hour, which will bring new hope for students, teachers and non-teaching staff in both the schools. There will be approximately 11,000 individuals, whose thirst will be quenched non-stop in both the schools every day,'' Chadha said.

Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan and TPTCL CEO Amit Garg were also present during the inauguration programme.

Chadha said these RO plants ''will be able to remove many dissolved substances efficiently, yet produce a good tasting drinkable water''.

''These RO plants are working on a 60:40 model which will ensure the best and most optimum usage of drinking water. Under this model, 60 per cent is potable water and 40 per cent waste water which is further utilised for Rain Water Harvesting pit,'' the statement said.

Chadha said it was important to ensure the health and hygiene of children when the schools reopen.

“Tata Power-DDL has installed 83 such RO Plants till date at Educational Institutions, JJ Clusters (Slums), Delhi Metro Stations, catering 3.78 Lakh people every day,'' he added.

