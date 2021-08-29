Rohit Chamoli clinches gold for India in Asian junior boxing

National champion Rohit Chamoli (48kg) defeated Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in an intense final to clinch the gold in the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday. Chamoli rallied after losing the opening round to prevail 3-2 in the hard-fought contest.

Later tonight, Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will fight for gold medals in the men's competition. Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will be competing in the girls' finals. India has already won six bronze medals in the junior event after Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost in the girl's semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg), and Ankush (66kg) also claimed bronze in the boys' event.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver, and six bronze).

The gold medallists in the junior category will be awarded USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively. On Monday, 15 Indian boxers will fight for gold in the youth event.

Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will be in action in the women's category.

Among men, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg), and Vishal (80kg) will fight their finals.

