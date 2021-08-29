Left Menu

Educators call on Taliban not to replace system

Former officials and lecturers at Afghanistan universities have called on the Taliban to maintain and upgrade the countrys education system instead of creating a new one.Former minister of higher education Abas Basir said Sunday at a conference on higher education held by the Taliban that starting over is a mistake made by previous governments.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:58 IST
Former officials and lecturers at Afghanistan universities have called on the Taliban to maintain and upgrade the country's education system instead of creating a new one.

Former minister of higher education Abas Basir said Sunday at a conference on higher education held by the Taliban that starting over is a mistake made by previous governments. He says: “Lets not reject everything, starting a new system, we should work more on what we already have.” Taliban caretaker higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani criticised the current education system founded by the international community, saying that religious education was considered insignificant.

“World tried to take religion out of scientific education which harmed the people,” Haqqani said. He added that “every item against Islam in the educational system will be removed.” The Taliban policy on women's education was not clear but Tariq Kamal, chancellor of a private university, said women were very interested in some higher education fields and “we need the guidance of Taliban leadership on them.” Kamal spoke for private universities in Afghanistan.

