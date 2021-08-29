Left Menu

OP Jindal University announces fellowships for Afghan students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:05 IST
OP Jindal University announces fellowships for Afghan students
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JindalGlobalUNI)
  • Country:
  • India

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) on Sunday announced fellowships for students from Afghanistan.

The university said in a statement that the initiative is in ''response to the complicated geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to have credible educational alternatives to pursue their academic goals and aspirations''.

A total of 10 fellowships will be awarded under the Advancement of Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education (ADVANCE) initiative, it said.

It will provide Afghan students an opportunity to pursue Ph.D at any of the university's schools or institutes offering doctoral programmes.

The policy will be applicable from January 2022 semester and all Afghan students who have completed a Master's programme or M.Phil will be eligible to apply.

It added that the university will also provide accommodation and annual health insurance coverage to the research scholars.

''This fellowship aims to support, strengthen and empower students from Afghanistan to develop their research capabilities and intellectual competencies and provide them a pathway for a career in academia. This is a modest effort of our university to demonstrate our solidarity and commitment to the promotion of higher education opportunities for the students of Afghanistan,'' said C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor of the university.

The university added that 14 Afghan students have studied across its various schools till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021