'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Delhi Fire Service organises cyclothon at Connaught Place

Fire-fighters of the Delhi Fire Service participated in a cyclothon held at Connaught Place here on Monday morning as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, officials said.

Officials of the Fire Control Room also participated in the event.

Addressing the assembled force at Connaught Place, Director of the Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said many departments were formed in independent India, each of them was assigned various responsibilities, the fire service department was given the best responsibility, to save the lives and property of citizens from the fire and other emergencies.

''It is a matter of pride that all the brave fire fighters and control room officials are tirelessly working shoulder to shoulder to uphold the motto 'we serve to save','' he said.

