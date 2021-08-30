Left Menu

Delhi-based start-up to provide entrepreneurship lessons to UP govt school students

Kidzpreneur is expected to further hone their talent and help them reach great heights, said Abhishek Tiwari, Advisor, Start-up Program, UP Government.Several schools have been approached by the state officials for Ideathon and more than 15 have expressed their willingness to be a part of the initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:29 IST
Delhi-based start-up to provide entrepreneurship lessons to UP govt school students
  • Country:
  • India

Public school students in Uttar Pradesh will soon get entrepreneurship lessons, with the state government collaborating with an edu-tech start-up, according to officials.

The collaboration with Delhi-based start up Kidzpreneur aims to impart entrepreneurship skills to government school students.

''Students are showing keen interest to learn entrepreneurship skills. It is promising to note that girls' participation is more compared to boys. In our state, it is indeed very encouraging. At the preliminary stage itself, school students not only brought innovative ideas but also had the clarity to explain as to how they wanted to execute them. ''Kidzpreneur is expected to further hone their talent and help them reach great heights,'' said Abhishek Tiwari, Advisor, Start-up Program, UP Government.

Several schools have been approached by the state officials for ''Ideathon'' and more than 15 have expressed their willingness to be a part of the initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021