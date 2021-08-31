Kabul kids rush to school hours after US departs
Even as the US and its NATO allies left Afghanistan, some of the gains of the last 20 years were on display as boys and girls rushed to school early Tuesday.
Masooda was hurrying to get to her fifth grade class at a private school. “I'm not afraid of the Taliban,” she said. “Why should I be?” Students had been called back to school four days ago. The Taliban have said students will be segregated by sex, but in many schools that was already the practice , except for the early grades.
