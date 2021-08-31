Left Menu

NIT Srinagar scholars protest demanding release of fellowship

Research scholars at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, Tuesday held a peaceful protest outside the campus at Hazratbal here demanding the release of their fellowship.

''It has been more than four months now that our fellowship amount has not been released. We raised the issue with the Director, NIT, Srinagar, and have also written to the ministry concerned but there has been no response so far,'' a research scholar told PTI.

He said some of the scholars stay in rented accommodation outside the campus and were facing the possibility of eviction as they have not been able to pay the rent.

''We appeal to the authorities to disburse the pending fellowship at the earliest while devising a framework to release it on time. This will allow scholars to focus on their primary task of research,'' another scholar said.

