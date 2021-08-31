Left Menu

DU Teachers' Association opposes implementation of NEP

No to dilution of courses, degrees and slashing of workload of teachers. Say No to dilution of degrees, commercialization and privatisation of higher education Say No to dismantling of public funded higher education Save Education, Save Nation tweeted Abha Dev Habib, DUTA treasurer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:22 IST
DU Teachers' Association opposes implementation of NEP
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday opposed the implementation of the National Education Policy in the university.

Using the hashtag #RejectNEP, organisations of teachers and students took to Twitter to voice their opposition.

The university's Executive Council meeting is underway where the implementation of the National Education Policy from 2022-23 is on the agenda.

The implementation of the National Education Policy from 2022-23 and the four-year undergraduate programme were approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters and the Academic Council last week.

They are likely to be approved by the Executive Council, which is the highest decision making body of the university.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said in a tweet, ''The agenda of (NEP 2020) is commercialisation and privatisation, and foreign universities will replace public, state-funded education with elite educational enclaves minus social justice and caste-based reservation measures. No to dilution of courses, degrees and slashing of workload of teachers.'' ''Say No to dilution of degrees, commercialization and privatisation of higher education! Say No to dismantling of public funded higher education! Save Education, Save Nation!'' tweeted Abha Dev Habib, DUTA treasurer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021