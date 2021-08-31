AP job calendar goes askew

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has come under attack from opposition parties for allegedly not keeping its promise of issuing notifications in July and August for filling vacant government posts.

On June 18, the Chief Minister released the annual recruitment calendar, promising to issue a job notification every month till March 2022 to fill 10,143 posts under various categories.

As per the job calendar, notification for filling 1,238 SC, ST, and Divyaang (physically challenged) backlog vacancies in different departments was supposed to be issued in July.

In August, recruitment notifications for 36 Group-1 and Group-2 posts should have been issued.

The two months only drew a blank in this respect as no notification came out.

The job calendar itself caused major strife as it left the unemployed youth riled since it contained only over 10,000 prospective jobs as against the 2.3 lakh promised by the government under the flagship 'Navaratnalu' program.

The opposition parties dubbed it a 'jobless calendar', meant only to hoodwink the job-seeking youth.

''All the promised jobs are found only in advertisements. The Jagan government lacks any sincerity in filling the vacant posts and as such the youth's hopes remain dashed,'' BJP state vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

With the APPSC Chairman and the members engaged in an internal fight, how could one expect the recruitment notifications to be issued, he wondered.

''In the Government of India, all jobs are notified as per schedule. Here, not even the notifications are promptly issued though the Chief Minister pompously released the job calendar,'' Vishnuvardhan, who is also Vice-Chairman of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, criticized.

The state government apparently remained indecisive on the issue of enhancing the upper age limit for SC and ST candidates, which has affected filling the backlog vacancies.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission wrote a letter to the government on the issue last month but so far no decision has been taken, highly placed official sources told PTI.

The government realized it late that a formal order relaxing the upper age limit for SC and ST candidates, issued by the previous government, had lapsed in May this year.

''Since the government wants to enhance the age limit of prospective candidates, a fresh order is required. Accordingly, a relevant file has been prepared and orders are expected in a week,'' a senior official of the APPSC said.

In July, the government issued renewed orders for extending 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections in employment and the roster points had to be fixed accordingly.

The process has also come in the way of issuing the recruitment notifications, the sources added.

As per the job calendar released by the Chief Minister, 5,000 posts of mid-level health practitioners (MLHPs) were to be notified in November, along with 251 other posts like pharmacists and lab technicians.

The Medical and Health Department requested the Chief Minister to permit the recruitment of 3,393 MLHPs in August and the remaining 1,607 in November as several new village clinics are being opened across the state. The Finance Department, however, did not clear the proposal because of which the new village clinics are left without the required staff, sources pointed out.

APPSC officials maintain that ''things have been sorted out now'' and the job notifications would start coming in due course.

