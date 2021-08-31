Offline classes at Motion Education to resume from 1st September Onwards

• Offline classes will be resumed with new batches • Entire staff is vaccinated and campus is sanitized As the Rajasthan government has given permission to open schools, colleges and coaching centers, offline classes at Motion Education (Kota) are going to resume from 01 September. For the aspirants of IIT-JEE and NEET, Motion is starting new batches that will commence from September 1st. These offline classes will take place with social distancing in sterilized classrooms. Students pursuing Motion’s online batches may also switch to offline classroom study from September 1st onwards. On resuming offline classes at Motion Education, Nitin Vijay (Founder & Director) said, “Motion Education has made elaborate arrangements keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the government for the health and safety of the students. Social distancing is kept in mind. Along with this, other rules including the wearing of masks and sanitization are also to be followed seriously.” “The entire staff of Motion is vaccinated. For us, the safety of the students is the first priority. Our campus is completely safe for the students. Following all SOPs and health safety measures, we are all set to welcome the students back to the education city, Kota,” Nitin Vijay added. Motion Education is a leading educational institution in India known for preparing students for JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads and other competitive exams. Apart from Kota, it has centres in 45 cities of India. PWR PWR

