Nagaland plans to attain 100 pc literacy by 2030

The Nagaland government has made an ambitious plan of attaining 100 per cent literacy by 2030 through strengthening anganwadi centres and early childhood education besides improving infrastructure, according to a vision document of the state administration.

The current literacy rate of the North-eastern state is 79.55 per cent. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio recently unveiled the “Nagaland SDG Vision 2030 - Leaving no one behind”. It provides short, medium and long term strategies to achieve 17 sustainable development goals (SDG), including quality education.

The objective of the state is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and eliminate gender and other disparities at all levels of education, the document stated. The government seeks to focus on vocational training as well.

The document said anganwadi centres and schools will have a channel of communication which will help in improving learning outcomes while providing a seamless movement of students from those centres to primary schools.

The state government plans to immediately give due importance to pre-primary classes which are not covered under the Right to Education Act 2009.

The Department of School Education has proposed to introduce early childhood education in the next 10 years where teachers holding diplomas in early education (D.El.Ed) would be engaged, it said.

The focus of the government will be to upgrade infrastructure in order to benefit teachers and students by setting up a state-level Human Resource Development Centre and digitisation efforts at schools - higher and technical education levels.

The vision document said that the Nagaland government has given utmost priority to education by way of establishing schools in almost all the villages and urban habitations.

The state has spent Rs 1232.94 crore for school education during 2018-2019 accruing for 8.95 per cent of the total demand for grant. However, there is a need for efficiency in increased expenditure for appropriate outcomes which may be seen in social indications, it said.

By 2030, the government would also target towards achieving zero per cent or near zero per cent drop-out rate at school level and 100 per cent enrolment rate of children with special needs, the vision document stated.

The Nagaland government also has plans to strengthen higher and technical education institutions through the Directorate of Technical Education.

The focus of the government would also be to organise job fairs, placements and campus interviews in collaboration with the technical education institutes to improve employment opportunities and help reduce youth unemployment rates.

The government also proposes to diversify the types of courses available at technical education institutions/polytechnics to provide students with greater choices of subjects.

This will reduce the number of students that are often compelled to travel to other states of the country in order to study certain subjects, the document said.

