Rajasthan schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 on Sep 1; SOP issued

Schools in Rajasthan will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, and a detailed standard operating procedure SOP issued on Tuesday will have to be strictly followed, the states Education department said.The department has also decided to reduce school curriculum by 30 per cent, and students will be evaluated every month now, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said here.Due to COVID-19, classes in schools could not resume in the last three months, which led to disruptions in studies.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:42 IST
Schools in Rajasthan will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, and a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Tuesday will have to be strictly followed, the state's Education department said.

The department has also decided to reduce school curriculum by 30 per cent, and students will be evaluated every month now, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said here.

''Due to COVID-19, classes in schools could not resume in the last three months, which led to disruptions in studies. Also, there is a need to reduce the curriculum by 30 per cent in all schools of the state. The decision has been made,'' he said.

''The department has made preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, and we have now decided to take tests every month to evaluate students. The results of these tests will be used to evaluate students whenever the need arises in the future,'' Dotasra added.

The minister expressed hope that a coronavirus guideline will soon be issued by the Centre so that schools can be opened for young children.

The state government is in touch with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the chief minister repeatedly discusses the situation with experts and doctors, he said.

Any further decision will be taken considering the situation, Dotasra added.

He said the SOP issued by the department should be followed, and teachers must have taken both doses of the vaccine.

