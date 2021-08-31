Left Menu

Two women, 8 kids of Jharkhand rescued from traffickers from Delhi

They have been rescued with the help of Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre, New Delhi, Jharkhand Bhawan and Child Welfare Association a statement from the state government said.It said Jharkhand Resident Commissioner Mastram Meena as per Sorens direction has been constantly keeping a vigil to find such hapless victims by visiting various childrens home and other places and in coordination with Delhi Police, Child Welfare Committee, New Delhi and Child Welfare Committee of border states.The women and children were taken to Delhi by middlemen.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:52 IST
Two women, 8 kids of Jharkhand rescued from traffickers from Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and eight children hailing from Jharkhand have been rescued from human traffickers in Delhi following the intervvention by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

All ten are being brought back to Jharkhand, it said.

''Two women and 8 children of Jharkhand, victims of human trafficking have been freed in Delhi. They are being brought to Jharkhand for rehabilitation. They have been rescued with the help of Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre, New Delhi, Jharkhand Bhawan and Child Welfare Association'' a statement from the state government said.

It said Jharkhand Resident Commissioner Mastram Meena as per Soren's direction has been constantly keeping a vigil to find such hapless victims by visiting various children's home and other places and in coordination with Delhi Police, Child Welfare Committee, New Delhi and Child Welfare Committee of border states.

The women and children were taken to Delhi by middlemen. They were sold by touts for a hefty amount. Some children, who were victims of abuse had fled from the houses where they used to work and Delhi Police had sent them to the children's home. Some children were forcibly sent by their parents to human traffickers twice to Delhi, where they were subjected to mental and physical abuse, the statement said.

The children will be continuously monitored through the Village Child Protection Committee connecting them with the welfare schemes, sponsorship, foster care, Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools run in the district, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021