Left Menu

Ambedkar University plans to call students back to campus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:39 IST
Ambedkar University plans to call students back to campus
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@weareAUD)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

The university has decided that final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with those pursuing MPhil and PhD will be allowed to return to the campus.

However, their parents will have to submit a signed consent form, the official said, adding that no date has been set till now for reopening of the campus.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said teaching and learning activities will continue to be conducted in a blended mode.

The university official said all the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021