Over 4.38 lakh students have registered on DU admission portal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Over 4.38 lakh students have registered on Delhi University's admission portal for undergraduate courses till 6 pm on Tuesday, the last day of applications.

The registration process will end at 11.59 pm. It had commenced on August 2.

According to available data, 4,38,696 candidates have registered till 6 pm for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university.

The university is likely to release its first cut-off list on October 1, even though it has not made any formal announcement yet.

The date has been kept in October as several students of Central Board of Secondary Education schools are taking physical exams.

