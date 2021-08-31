Left Menu

Jadavpur University to form panel to prepare on-campus COVID protocols

Authorities of Jadavpur University have decided to form a committee to suggest Covid safety measures on the campus as the West Bengal government was mulling to reopen educational institutes after the Durga Puja vacation later this year, a varsity official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:44 IST
Jadavpur University to form panel to prepare on-campus COVID protocols
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JUFET)
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities of Jadavpur University have decided to form a committee to suggest Covid safety measures on the campus as the West Bengal government was mulling to reopen educational institutes after the Durga Puja vacation later this year, a varsity official said on Tuesday. A panel comprising representatives of faculties, non-teaching staff and students is being set up to deliberate on the issue and recommend possible steps so that physical classes can be held adhering to COVID guidelines when the state government will give its nod to resume on-campus activities, he said.

''The decision to form a committee was taken at an executive council meeting of the university. We are now discussing the nitty-gritty and will take a call (on reopening) only when the state higher education department will issue necessary instructions. No one knows what will be the COVID situation in October,'' the senior varsity official told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier this month said her government was weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation.

''However, nothing has been finalised just yet,'' she had told reporters. Educational institutes have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy said a similar committee was formed last year and wondered over the need for constituting another panel. ''A similar exercise was undertaken about a year back but the pandemic situation continued and the government didn't give its nod to the educational institutions to reopen. ''We will cooperate but forming another panel will not change the ground situation and what the government thinks. What experts will recommend to the state administration is important,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021