DU approves implementation of NEP from 2022-23 session

The Delhi University on Tuesday approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), and four-year undergraduate programme at its executive council meeting, according to a senior official.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said that NEP will be implemented from the 2022-23 academic session. He said three members dissented against the implementation.

The implementation of the NEP and four-year undergraduate programme were approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters and the Academic Council last week.

The multiple entry/exit scheme (MEES), where students will be able to enter and exit the programme at various stages, and the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) were also approved at the meeting.

The EC, which is the highest decision making body of the university, approved the MEES and ABC.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) held an online protest on Tuesday against the implementation of the NEP.

