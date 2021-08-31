Left Menu

Vaccinate teachers, non-teaching staff before reopening schools: COVID-19 task force

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:44 IST
Vaccinate teachers, non-teaching staff before reopening schools: COVID-19 task force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on children on Tuesday stressed on undertaking vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on priority before taking any decision on reopening schools for physical classes.

The paediatrician task force was formed by the state government in May to prevent children from contracting COVID-19 amid fears of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

On apprehensions that a new wave would disproportionately affect children, a task force member sought to downplay such fears, saying there is no particular variant of COVID-19 that would specifically target minors.

Schools in most of the urban areas in the state are not holding in-person classes in view of detection of coronavirus infections.

In this backdrop, the task force on children has come up with a set of guidelines, but stressed on getting teachers and non-teaching staff in schools vaccinated against COVID-19 before resuming in-person classes to minimise chances of infections among pupils.

Dr Bakul Parekh, a senior Mumbai paediatrician and a member of the task force, said, "Primarily, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools should get the vaccine first. This would enhance their immunity and make schools safer for children.'' "The task force has also recommended that only one student should to allowed to sit on a bench and classes should be planned accordingly. If possible, schools with online teaching infrastructure can simultaneously hold physical as well as online classes. Students can attend (in-person) classes by rotation," he said.

Vehicles ferrying schoolchildren should not have closed windows and they should have sufficient ventilation, Parekh said.

"The task force has suggested the school administration to hold parent-teacher meetings before re-opening schools. At these meetings, parents should be apprised about precautions schools will be taking for safety of students,'' Parekh said.

Commenting on physical activities and games, he said, "Schools should conduct games where students do not physically come in contact of each other. Only such games should be allowed at the beginning.'' Asked about fears of a third COVID-19 wave affecting children more, Parekh said, "We must understand that it is adults who would infect children. It is not that a particular variant of COVID-19 would specifically target children. If all precautions are taken, re-opening of schools will not trigger further spread of COVID-19." PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021