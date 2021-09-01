Left Menu

Schools for classes 6 to 8 to reopen in Leh from Sep 6

PTI | Leh | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:10 IST
Schools for classes 6 to 8 to reopen in Leh from Sep 6
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced reopening of all schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6, officials said.

A notification in this connection was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Leh Shrikant Suse.

As per the notification, all government and private schools from classes 6 to 8 in Leh district will reopen from September 6.

All schools have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOP and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

The reopening of schools for the rest of the classes will be reviewed separately, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

