DSEU offers advanced diploma in software programming for women, trans women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:30 IST
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will offer a 20-month-long advanced diploma in software programming to women and trans women across the national capital, according to an official statement.

The university has partnered with the Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare, a non-profit organisation which runs residential courses for students from low-income and marginalised communities in software engineering.

Women and trans women across Delhi in the age group of 17-30 from underprivileged communities shall be eligible to apply for the programme, it said.

The residential programme will be focused on equipping 100 women and trans women with a hands-on learning experience in software development and coding, it said.

The selection will be through an exam. A holistic approach to teaching and training is designed to ensure that by the end of the course, candidates are 'employable' in the software development industry, it added.

