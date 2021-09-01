Left Menu

NDMC plans pet shops licence policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:48 IST
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to bring a policy of licence for pet shops, whereby owners of these establishments will have to possess this document to run them.

A proposal on this is expected to be tabled during the meeting of the Standing Committee of the north corporation on Wednesday.

Besides, a proposal on handover of six hospitals and a medical college under the NDMC to the Centre will also be on the agenda during the proceedings, a senior official said.

These hospitals are -- Hindu Rao Hospital and medical college, Rajen Babu TB Hospital, Maharashi Valmiki Infections Disease Hospital, Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Ram Balak Child Hospital.

The proposal has come from the executive wing of the civic body, and in the wake of recent strong observations by the Delhi High Court in connection with several employees appealing to the NDMC to release their due salaries.

The cash-strapped NDMC has been reeling under a financial crisis for the last several years.

''Among other items on the agenda tomorrow will be a policy on licence for running pet shops. At present, no licence is required. But as per the proposal, every per shop owner will have to own a licence first and display it prominently in their shops,'' a senior official said.

Also, a certificate of valid registration from the Delhi Animal Welfare Board shall be a prerequisite for grant if new per shop licence, and subsequent annual renewal, as per the proposal. In another development, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the last date for applying for new UPIC number, with eligibility for 15 per cent rebate on lumpsum payment of property tax has been extended till September from August 31.PTI KND AAR AAR

