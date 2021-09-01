AISA members stage protest for planned reopening of DU

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association staged a protest on the Delhi University premises on Tuesday, demanding a planned reopening of the campus.

The protesters claimed that they were violently attacked by police and then detained.

''The DU VC has yet again refused to listen to the voice of the students. While a majority of DU is being pushed out of education, the police is violently pushing out protesters from campus democratic spaces. AISA shall continue their state wide campaign, #GiveOurCampusBack and continue raising voice for reopening of campuses,'' they said in a statement.

According to a senior police officer, around 20 to 25 people had come to protest and some of them were detained. A case under section 188 of the IPC was registered for allegedly violating DDMA guidelines, the officer said, adding that they were released later.

