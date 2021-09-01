Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies Partners With a New Zealand University to Offer a Collaborative Undergraduate Degree in Construction Engineering

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand has partnered with Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Delhi NCR (formerly known as Manav Rachna International University) to offer a joint undergraduate program in Construction Engineering. The agreement allows students to study the first two years of their bachelor’s degree in Construction Engineering at MRIIRS, Delhi NCR. Eligible students will then be allowed to transition to Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand for their subsequent two years of study, and then graduate with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours - Construction Engineering) from Auckland University of Technology.

Auckland University of Technology’s Construction Engineering program helps develop skills in construction management, structural engineering, materials technologies, construction systems, productivity improvement and waste reduction strategies. There is a high demand for construction professionals in New Zealand as they come under the Government’s Skills Shortage list. Construction is the fifth largest sector in New Zealand’s economy, employing just over a quarter of a million people. Employment in construction has grown consistently since 2012. This has been a result of a severe shortage of residential housing and heavy government investment in infrastructure to modernize existing assets. Construction is one of the highest paying sectors in New Zealand with individuals earning between NZD$80K-$170K per year. Great career-building opportunities and good pay make construction management a promising career in New Zealand.

Auckland University of Technology Professor John Tookey developed the Construction disciplines at Auckland University of Technology. He is extremely positive about the new MRIIRS pathway, noting, “Construction in New Zealand is growing strongly and the outlook for the future is positive. Our housebuilding sector has been growing by 16% per annum for over a decade. The industry is keen to recruit well qualified and capable engineers familiar with both traditional and modern construction methods. The Auckland University of Technology program was designed with these requirements in mind. I am confident that students coming through the pathway program will be well prepared for a future career in New Zealand or overseas.” Auckland University of Technology is the second-largest university in New Zealand and offers qualifications in a broad range of subjects – 12 of which are globally ranked by QS Subject Rankings 2021, including Business & Management Studies, Accounting and Finance, and Economics & Econometrics. Auckland University of Technology is one of the world’s best modern universities. Times Higher Education has ranked Auckland University of Technology as the top millennial university in Australasia and is in the top 1% of universities in the world.

On the other side, MRIIRS is a QS 4 star rated university located in Faridabad, Haryana, providing high-quality education in various fields including Engineering, Management, Psychology, Economics, Computer Science, Law, Visual Arts, Architecture, Commerce and many more. MRIIRS’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), is among the Top 4 Private Engineering Institutions of North India and among the Top 7 Private Engineering Institutions all over India as per Times Engineering Institute Rankings 2021.

Kshitij Garg, Managing Director at Estero is actively involved in identifying and creating university-wide partnerships. “Every student aspires to gain international exposure to enjoy a rewarding career. These academic pathways are unique opportunities for students to get access to international study experience by spending a fraction of the cost that they would have spent if they were studying a full program overseas. It makes international education further accessible to Indian students”, mentions Mr. Garg.

Estero is an Education New Zealand Recognised Agency led by Mr. Garg who started as an international student more than a decade ago. The team will make sure that the students at MRIIRS are well versed with the opportunities in New Zealand and further assist the students with their enrolment and visa formalities.

Col. Girish Kumar Sharma, Director, International Education Center at MRIIRS believes that the pathway with Auckland University of Technology in Construction Engineering, as well as the pathway with the University of Waikato in Commerce earlier this month, will boost the confidence of their students to consider New Zealand as a strong contender for higher education abroad.

"The Construction Engineering pathway with Auckland University of Technology will help our students gain valuable experience in the growing construction sector of New Zealand, a country that is known for sustainable development and modernization. MRIIRS has always been proactive in creating international programs for the students and Estero has been crucial in bringing this opportunity onboard. They are extremely professional in work and meticulous in establishing international collaborations."

