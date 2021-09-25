Assam CM assures Moran, Chutia communities of expeditious steps to address their issues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday assured Moran and Chutia communities that his government was taking all measures to address their various issues, including reservation of seats in educational institutions and land-related problems, an official release said.

Holding separate meetings with representatives of various socio-cultural and students' organisations of the two communities, Sarma also assured them of steps for their overall development, it said.

During his discussion with representatives of the Moran community, the chief minister said that a committee will be constituted to determine reservation for the community out of the Other Backward Caste (OBC) quota in educational institutions.

The panel will soon meet the representatives of the community and submit a report to the government, he said, adding that all land-related issues will be settled in a hassle-free manner.

On the community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, he said the state government has already agreed in principle to send a recommendation to the Centre, the release said.

The chief minister said the state government will take steps to strengthen the Moran Autonomous Council and asked the community representatives to prepare an annual action plan to be executed by the council for the overall development of the community.

The government will allocate necessary funds for the implementation of the action plan, he said.

In another meeting with representatives of Chutia community organisations, issues related to their demand for ST status, increased allocation of funds for their development, expeditious progress of Birangana Sati Sadhani University and preservation of historical sites were discussed, it said.

He stressed an action plan by the community representatives to be executed by the Chutia Development Council as well as a roadmap for time-bound solutions to all their issues.

Sarma said the government will take positive and proactive steps to meet all the genuine demands of the community. Minister for Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Ranuj Pegu accompanied him in the meetings, it added.

