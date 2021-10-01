Visva-Bharati sets up committee to investigate discrepancy in M Ed merit list

Visva-Bharati University has set up an inquiry committee to look into the discrepancy in the recently announced M Ed result where one candidate was allotted 200 marks out of 100 mark which was later withdrawn by the varsity authorities.

An official of the varsity admission cell said ''an inquiry committee has been constituted'' on Thursday to find how such discrepancy occurred.

Visva-Bharati will publish a ''revised merit list but the date will be notified later,'' the official said.

He did not specify details of the committee.

Recently the Central university was in the news as one candidate secured 200 marks out of 100 marks in the M Ed merit list posted on the website.

Three other candidates had been given 151 marks out of 100, 196 out of 100 and 198 out of 100.

As images of the merit list of Visva-Bharati website went viral on September 28, the university deleted the list soon afterwards.

Of the 100 marks, 60 marks are from written test. Of the rest 40 marks - the candidate's past score in Madhyamik (Class 10), Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12), Honours and B-ED is counted.

SFI Visva-Bharati unit member Somnath Sow said it was shocking that such a discrepancy had occurred in the published merit list of the central university.

''We demand those responsible for the blunder should be found out and punished for their casual approach,'' he said. As the faculty and other staff are not allowed to speak publicly, a university faculty member, not wishing to be named, said such things may lower the esteem of the premier institute which is known all over the world.

