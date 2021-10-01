IIM-K gets EQUIS accreditation

Left Menu

Kozhikode, Oct 1 PTI Adding another feather to its cap, the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode IIM-K has been awarded the EFMD Quality Improvement System EQUIS accreditation. The EQUIS Accreditation Board of EFMD responsible for conferring accreditation to institutions, voted to confer EQUIS Accreditation on IIM Kozhikode, a statement said here.Earlier, IIM Kozhikode was accredited by the UK-based Association of MBAs AMBA in 2010.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:42 IST
Kozhikode, Oct 1 (PTI): Adding another feather to its cap, the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K) has been awarded the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation. EQUIS is awarded by the globally renowned European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), which has been conferred on prestigious management institutions across the world like London Business School (United Kingdom) and INSEAD (France). The EQUIS Accreditation Board of EFMD responsible for conferring accreditation to institutions, voted to confer EQUIS Accreditation on IIM Kozhikode, a statement said here.

Earlier, IIM Kozhikode was accredited by the UK-based Association of MBAs (AMBA) in 2010. It was then the first IIM to be accredited by AMBA.

A press note said here on Friday that IIM-K is the fifth IIM to receive EQUIS accreditation and only the sixth management institution in the country to bag the coveted accreditation.

By acquiring EQUIS accreditation, the institute now joins the 'Double Crown' accreditation status, which is enjoyed by only a few institutions in India, it said.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-Kozhikode, who has been spearheading the transition of this B-school in his second tenure, credited all stakeholders for this rapid rise in global stature for God's own campus.

Indian B-schools are not just knocking at the doors of gaining global recognition, but are bringing down the wall of divide to offer world-class, affordable education to deserving students, he said.

''The management learning embedded in the ethos of Indian thoughts is the fulcrum on which the future thought leaders will thrive in the coming decades. IIMs should lead the charge in participating in worldwide admission process,'' he said.

