Dalai Lama wishes President Kovind on turning 76

The Dalai Lama congratulated President Ram Nath Kovind on the latter's 76th birthday on Friday.

"I greatly appreciate your dedication as President to the nation's steady development especially when it comes to the well-being of the less privileged," the Buddhist leader wrote in a letter addressed to the president.

"India has long been home to a broad range of spiritual and cultural traditions living in respectful harmony, side by side. It is the most populous, vibrant democracy in the world. The country's stature is growing on the international stage,'' the Nobel laureate said.

''As our world becomes increasingly interdependent, I look forward to seeing India take a leading role in guiding humanity towards peace. This may include sharing the treasured principles of karuna and ahimsa, time-tested ideas that remain very relevant today,'' the Dalai Lama further said.

He said it was his firm belief that India is the only country with the potential to combine ancient knowledge with modern education and with a view to creating a more peaceful world.

"This year marks the 62nd year of our life in exile. On behalf of all my fellow Tibetan brothers and sisters, I would like to thank the government and people of India for their unparalleled generosity and kindness. We remain forever grateful,'' the spiritual leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)