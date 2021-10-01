Left Menu

Dalai Lama wishes President Kovind on turning 76

This may include sharing the treasured principles of karuna and ahimsa, time-tested ideas that remain very relevant today, the Dalai Lama further said.He said it was his firm belief that India is the only country with the potential to combine ancient knowledge with modern education and with a view to creating a more peaceful world.This year marks the 62nd year of our life in exile. We remain forever grateful, the spiritual leader said.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:39 IST
Dalai Lama wishes President Kovind on turning 76
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama congratulated President Ram Nath Kovind on the latter's 76th birthday on Friday.

"I greatly appreciate your dedication as President to the nation's steady development especially when it comes to the well-being of the less privileged," the Buddhist leader wrote in a letter addressed to the president.

"India has long been home to a broad range of spiritual and cultural traditions living in respectful harmony, side by side. It is the most populous, vibrant democracy in the world. The country's stature is growing on the international stage,'' the Nobel laureate said.

''As our world becomes increasingly interdependent, I look forward to seeing India take a leading role in guiding humanity towards peace. This may include sharing the treasured principles of karuna and ahimsa, time-tested ideas that remain very relevant today,'' the Dalai Lama further said.

He said it was his firm belief that India is the only country with the potential to combine ancient knowledge with modern education and with a view to creating a more peaceful world.

"This year marks the 62nd year of our life in exile. On behalf of all my fellow Tibetan brothers and sisters, I would like to thank the government and people of India for their unparalleled generosity and kindness. We remain forever grateful,'' the spiritual leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021